Dehradun Fireworks Factory catches fire

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

Dehradun Fireworks Factory Fire: A video of a massive fire in a firecracker warehouse in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun has surfaced. Due to the fire, the firecrackers and bombs kept in the warehouse started burning one by one. And a scene like fireworks started appearing in the sky. The fire caused panic in the entire area. Somehow the fire brigade controlled the fire. This fire broke out in the Transport Nagar area at 3 am today.