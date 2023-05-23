NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor keeps it cool in her comfy attire

|Updated: May 23, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor keeps it cool in her comfy attire as she was spotted in Mumbai.

All Videos

Rs. 2000 Note Ban: 10 things to keep in mind before rushing to the bank today
1:30
Rs. 2000 Note Ban: 10 things to keep in mind before rushing to the bank today
Unfair GST can derail the online gaming industry
3:9
Unfair GST can derail the online gaming industry
Aditi Rao Hydari grabs attention in her chic look at Mumbai Airport
1:6
Aditi Rao Hydari grabs attention in her chic look at Mumbai Airport
PM Modi in Australia, special program at Olympic Stadium
6:3
PM Modi in Australia, special program at Olympic Stadium
PM Modi to address Indians in Sydney
10:19
PM Modi to address Indians in Sydney

Trending Videos

1:30
Rs. 2000 Note Ban: 10 things to keep in mind before rushing to the bank today
3:9
Unfair GST can derail the online gaming industry
1:6
Aditi Rao Hydari grabs attention in her chic look at Mumbai Airport
6:3
PM Modi in Australia, special program at Olympic Stadium
10:19
PM Modi to address Indians in Sydney