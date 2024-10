videoDetails

Waqf Amendment Bill: Big Statement of Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad has raised questions against the Modi government regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. He claims that false propaganda is being spread for votes, accusing the ministers of lying in Parliament. He also criticized the government's motives behind the bill, saying it aims to divide Hindu brothers.