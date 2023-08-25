trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653323
National Awards 2023: Pushpa The Rise Star Allu Arjun Becomes Emotional On Winning Best Actor Award

Aug 25, 2023
Allu Arjun bagged the National Film Award 2023 in the Best Actor category for his performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. He has also become the first Telugu actor to win a National Award in this category.
