Oscars Awards 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' bags Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards. This has made a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect' and 'Stranger at the Gate'.