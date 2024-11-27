Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2825044https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/olympic-medallist-bajrang-punia-suspended-for-4-years-by-nada-2825044.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia suspended for 4 years by NADA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia banned. National Anti Doping Agency imposed ban. Suspended for 4 years. Wrestler Bajrang Punia's career is over.

All Videos

Deshhit: Pamban - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge ready
Play Icon41:08
Deshhit: Pamban - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge ready
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
Play Icon07:15
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
Play Icon06:32
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
Play Icon06:05
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
Big revelation in Sambhal Jama Masjid Violence
Play Icon06:31
Big revelation in Sambhal Jama Masjid Violence

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Pamban - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge ready
play icon41:8
Deshhit: Pamban - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge ready
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
play icon7:15
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
play icon6:32
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
play icon6:5
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
Big revelation in Sambhal Jama Masjid Violence
play icon6:31
Big revelation in Sambhal Jama Masjid Violence
NEWS ON ONE CLICK