Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Opens Up On Controversies About OMG 2 | Akshay Kumar | OMG

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Days after Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), actress Yami Gautam and actor Pankaj Tripathi addressed all the hullabaloo created over the film on Tuesday.

