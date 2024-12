videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Supreme Court’s sharp comment on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath strongly defended ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in the assembly, dismissing allegations of communalism. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court questioned critics of the slogan, signaling a strong stand against communal accusations.