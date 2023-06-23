NewsVideos
videoDetails

Puneet Superstar takes a dig at Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan after Eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2 first evicted contestant Puneet Superstar has made some hard-to-believe statements related to the host of the show and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his friend Shah Rukh Khan.

All Videos

It’s a face-off between Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ and BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideologies: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
play icon1:23
It’s a face-off between Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ and BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideologies: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
“India-US will shape technologies…” asserts Rajeev Chandrasekhar
play icon2:4
“India-US will shape technologies…” asserts Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
play icon2:12
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Congress, party should support Kejriwal against the ordinance
play icon6:0
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Congress, party should support Kejriwal against the ordinance
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
play icon9:54
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna

Trending Videos

It’s a face-off between Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ and BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideologies: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
play icon1:23
It’s a face-off between Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ and BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideologies: Rahul Gandhi in Patna
“India-US will shape technologies…” asserts Rajeev Chandrasekhar
play icon2:4
“India-US will shape technologies…” asserts Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
play icon2:12
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Congress, party should support Kejriwal against the ordinance
play icon6:0
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Congress, party should support Kejriwal against the ordinance
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna
play icon9:54
Opposition leaders meeting for 2024 ends in Patna