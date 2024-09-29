videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why so much outcry over Hassan Nasrallah's death in Kashmir?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Yesterday, the news of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death came from Beirut. Not even 24 hours had passed since the news of Nasrullah's death and Mehbooba Mufti cancelled all the election programmes of her party in grief. Mehbooba read the political Fateha for Nasrullah and Omar Abdullah also did not delay. He came on camera and asked PM Modi and other countries of the world to put pressure on Israel. The reason behind these political tears of Omar and Mehbooba is the crowd present on the roads in the Kashmir valleys. Which is protesting against the death of Hassan Nasrullah.