Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2800191https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-why-so-much-outcry-over-hassan-nasrallahs-death-in-kashmir-2800191.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why so much outcry over Hassan Nasrallah's death in Kashmir?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Yesterday, the news of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death came from Beirut. Not even 24 hours had passed since the news of Nasrullah's death and Mehbooba Mufti cancelled all the election programmes of her party in grief. Mehbooba read the political Fateha for Nasrullah and Omar Abdullah also did not delay. He came on camera and asked PM Modi and other countries of the world to put pressure on Israel. The reason behind these political tears of Omar and Mehbooba is the crowd present on the roads in the Kashmir valleys. Which is protesting against the death of Hassan Nasrullah.

All Videos

Badhir News: Nepal suffers from heavy rains and floods
Play Icon03:18
Badhir News: Nepal suffers from heavy rains and floods
Navratri Controversy: Debate Erupts over Festival!
Play Icon43:41
Navratri Controversy: Debate Erupts over Festival!
Vikramaditya Singh surrounded by name plate controversy in Himachal Pradesh!
Play Icon03:20
Vikramaditya Singh surrounded by name plate controversy in Himachal Pradesh!
CM Atishi Marlena's new announcement over Delhi roads
Play Icon03:30
CM Atishi Marlena's new announcement over Delhi roads
FIR filed against Afzal Ansari over Weed Statement
Play Icon17:38
FIR filed against Afzal Ansari over Weed Statement

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Nepal suffers from heavy rains and floods
play icon3:18
Badhir News: Nepal suffers from heavy rains and floods
Navratri Controversy: Debate Erupts over Festival!
play icon43:41
Navratri Controversy: Debate Erupts over Festival!
Vikramaditya Singh surrounded by name plate controversy in Himachal Pradesh!
play icon3:20
Vikramaditya Singh surrounded by name plate controversy in Himachal Pradesh!
CM Atishi Marlena's new announcement over Delhi roads
play icon3:30
CM Atishi Marlena's new announcement over Delhi roads
FIR filed against Afzal Ansari over Weed Statement
play icon17:38
FIR filed against Afzal Ansari over Weed Statement