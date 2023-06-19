NewsVideos
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Make Ravishing Appearance At Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Wedding Reception

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
B-Town power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have been staying away from the limelight for a while now, dished out major couple at the wedding reception of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya.

