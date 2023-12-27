trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703273
Rubina Dilaik Celebrates One-Month Milestone of Twin Daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa

Dec 27, 2023
Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to share the joy of her twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, reaching the one-month mark. The proud mom delighted fans with heartwarming photos, capturing the innocence and sweetness of her little ones. The post serves as a delightful celebration of the family's happiness, inviting followers to join in the joyous occasion. The love and well-wishes pouring in from fans reflect the warmth surrounding Rubina and her twin daughters on this special milestone.

