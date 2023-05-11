NewsVideos
videoDetails

Saif Ali Khan spotted along with son Taimur Ali Khan post-lunch in Bandra

|Updated: May 11, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Nawab Saab with son Taimur spotted in Mumbai. Watch the full video...

All Videos

SC verdict on LG and Delhi government dispute, CJI says, 'Center should not take away the rights of the states'
4:34
SC verdict on LG and Delhi government dispute, CJI says, 'Center should not take away the rights of the states'
SC rules in favour of Delhi govt over control of civil servants
1:21
SC rules in favour of Delhi govt over control of civil servants
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spotted after the RCB party
1:13
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spotted after the RCB party
WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, and more attend the screening of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming new movie IB71
7:51
WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, and more attend the screening of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming new movie IB71
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy Tejashwi Yadav meet Uddhav Thackeray
3:14
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy Tejashwi Yadav meet Uddhav Thackeray

Trending Videos

4:34
SC verdict on LG and Delhi government dispute, CJI says, 'Center should not take away the rights of the states'
1:21
SC rules in favour of Delhi govt over control of civil servants
1:13
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma spotted after the RCB party
7:51
WATCH: Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, and more attend the screening of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming new movie IB71
3:14
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy Tejashwi Yadav meet Uddhav Thackeray