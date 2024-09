videoDetails

Actress Kangana Ranaut is being Mimicked in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut Mimicry in Pakistan: Famous Indian TV actress and MP from Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh seems to be getting famous in Pakistan. In such a situation, her mimicry video was bound to go viral. A clip of a Pakistani TV show is being shared on social media in which a woman is seen mimicking Kangana Ranaut and trying to copy her look exactly.