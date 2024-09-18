Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2795055https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/cabinet-approves-one-nation-one-election-2795055.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cabinet approves one nation one election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The Cabinet has approved the One Nation One Election proposal. PM Modi had also mentioned this.

All Videos

Congress holds massive protest over hate speech against Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon24:11
Congress holds massive protest over hate speech against Rahul Gandhi
Maharashtra witnesses stone pelting during Ganesh idol immersion
Play Icon06:32
Maharashtra witnesses stone pelting during Ganesh idol immersion
three-storey house collapses in Karol Bagh
Play Icon03:31
three-storey house collapses in Karol Bagh
Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's troubles increase in Land for Job Scam Case
Play Icon00:52
Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's troubles increase in Land for Job Scam Case
To The Point: Politics sparks over Jammu Kashmir Elections
Play Icon24:31
To The Point: Politics sparks over Jammu Kashmir Elections

Trending Videos

Congress holds massive protest over hate speech against Rahul Gandhi
play icon24:11
Congress holds massive protest over hate speech against Rahul Gandhi
Maharashtra witnesses stone pelting during Ganesh idol immersion
play icon6:32
Maharashtra witnesses stone pelting during Ganesh idol immersion
three-storey house collapses in Karol Bagh
play icon3:31
three-storey house collapses in Karol Bagh
Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's troubles increase in Land for Job Scam Case
play icon0:52
Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's troubles increase in Land for Job Scam Case
To The Point: Politics sparks over Jammu Kashmir Elections
play icon24:31
To The Point: Politics sparks over Jammu Kashmir Elections