Salman Khan Arrives In Style At Bigg Boss OTT Presentation

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is all set to premiere on the Jio Cinemas app and fans cannot control their excitement. As the countdown for the show begins, eagerly await the drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists that the show is known for. In this season, the viewers will play a pivotal role like never before and will have the superpower to influence daily tasks and outcomes.

