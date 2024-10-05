videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why is S. Jaishankar visiting Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 07:24 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today we will talk about Pakistan. Where our Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is going to visit. There he will participate in the SCO i.e. Shanghai Cooperation Summit. This conference is to be held in Pakistan on 15 and 16 October. Although India had refused earlier, but as a member of SCO, the Indian government has decided to go. But before leaving, today the Foreign Minister has also given advice to Pakistan sitting here. That there should not be any illusion and no one should have any misunderstanding. That India is going there to talk to Pakistan. Rather, there will be meetings and talks with member countries only as a member of SCO. The amazing thing is that Imran Khan's party PTI in Pakistan, for some unknown reason, is expecting from Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Whose people are currently blowing the trumpet of rebellion against the government on the streets of Islamabad.