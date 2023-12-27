trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703235
Salman Khan Sings 'Lag Ja Gale' for Fans on 58th Birthday Bash

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan delighted fans on his 58th birthday celebration by showcasing his musical side. The actor surprised everyone with a heartfelt rendition of the classic song "Lag Ja Gale," adding a memorable and personal touch to the festivities. Fans were treated to a unique and unexpected performance as Salman Khan shared his joy and talents on his special day.

