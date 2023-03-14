हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Women Achievers Awards
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to congratulate ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, RRR for Oscars
|
Updated:
Mar 14, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture to congratulate ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ & RRR for Oscars.
×
All Videos
India’s first ‘Trans Tea Stall’ set up at Guwahati Railway station
17:6
Proceedings of both the Houses begin in Parliament, opposition uproar over Adani case
2:8
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Adani Issue,says, 'Foreign policy changed by Modani'
2:23
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office
5:2
Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul Gandhi over Cambridge speech, asks to apologize
Trending Videos
India’s first ‘Trans Tea Stall’ set up at Guwahati Railway station
17:6
Proceedings of both the Houses begin in Parliament, opposition uproar over Adani case
2:8
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Adani Issue,says, 'Foreign policy changed by Modani'
2:23
Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office
5:2
Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul Gandhi over Cambridge speech, asks to apologize
Oscars Award 2023,