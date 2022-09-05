Sapna Chaudhary's tremendous dance on the village stage,

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary remains in the most discussions about her dance videos. A video of Sapna Chaudhary has surfaced on social media. Sapna Chaudhary has given Haryana a different and special identity. She has been working continuously since last 14 years.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary remains in the most discussions about her dance videos. A video of Sapna Chaudhary has surfaced on social media. Sapna Chaudhary has given Haryana a different and special identity. She has been working continuously since last 14 years.