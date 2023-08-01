trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643041
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstoppers, Disha Patani turns muse at ICW 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani walked the ramp on Day 7 of India Couture Week. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp as showstoppers for Shantnu and Nikhil’s Etheria, while Disha Patani walked the ramp for Designer Dolly J. Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp in a dazzling cream-hued lehenga with patterned ivory embellishments through its length.

All Videos

Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
play icon2:10
Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
play icon5:22
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
play icon9:19
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
play icon6:7
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence
play icon2:23
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence

Trending Videos

Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
play icon2:10
Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
play icon5:22
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
play icon9:19
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
play icon6:7
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence
play icon2:23
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence