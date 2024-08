videoDetails

Tiger terror in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

While the terror of wolves continues in Bahraich, on the other hand, tiger attacks on farmers continue every day in Lakhimpur district adjacent to Bahraich. Here in Tikunia area, a tiger devoured a cow and a dog today. Two days ago, a farmer died in a tiger attack. The tiger is being searched with drone cameras. The tiger's location is being monitored with 20 cameras.