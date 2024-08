videoDetails

Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 crashes in Kedarnath Dham

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Big news is coming from Kedarnath Dham. A faulty helicopter has crashed here. Actually this helicopter was being carried tied to M 17. But the chain broke in the air and the helicopter fell to the ground.