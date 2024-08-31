Advertisement
RSS coordination meeting Begins in Kerala today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
The 3-day All India Coordination Meeting of RSS is starting from today in Palakkad, Kerala. This meeting will continue till 2 September. Along with Mohan Bhagwat, BJP President JP Nadda and Organization Minister BL Santosh will also attend the meeting. Many national issues will be discussed in the meeting. Along with this, important aspects to be started on the occasion of the 100th year of RSS i.e. Shatabdi Varsh in 2025 will also be discussed. Representatives of 32 organizations associated with RSS will participate in the meeting being held in Kerala. More than 320 workers of BJP and RSS will participate in it. According to sources, issues related to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, reservation, Uniform Civil Code and West Bengal case can also be raised in the meeting.

