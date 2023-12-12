trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698004
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shahrukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar ahead of the release of Dunki

|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan seeks divine blessings at Mata Vaishno Devi Darbar, invoking spiritual grace ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film. Before this, Shah Rukh Khan had also visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to seek blessings for 'Pathan' and 'Jawaan
Follow Us

All Videos

Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
Play Icon0:18
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
Play Icon4:9
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
Will Vasundhara Raje be out of CM race?
Play Icon9:6
Will Vasundhara Raje be out of CM race?
Apps And Website Misused To Undress Women In Photos Becoming Increasingly Popular
Play Icon1:21
Apps And Website Misused To Undress Women In Photos Becoming Increasingly Popular
“Aap Samay Kyun De Rahe Ho…” Om Birla Schooled Jyotiraditya Scindia In Parliament | Zee News English
Play Icon2:50
“Aap Samay Kyun De Rahe Ho…” Om Birla Schooled Jyotiraditya Scindia In Parliament | Zee News English

Trending Videos

Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
play icon0:18
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
play icon4:9
Mohan Yadav came to meet Kamal Nath
Will Vasundhara Raje be out of CM race?
play icon9:6
Will Vasundhara Raje be out of CM race?
Apps And Website Misused To Undress Women In Photos Becoming Increasingly Popular
play icon1:21
Apps And Website Misused To Undress Women In Photos Becoming Increasingly Popular
“Aap Samay Kyun De Rahe Ho…” Om Birla Schooled Jyotiraditya Scindia In Parliament | Zee News English
play icon2:50
“Aap Samay Kyun De Rahe Ho…” Om Birla Schooled Jyotiraditya Scindia In Parliament | Zee News English