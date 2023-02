videoDetails

Shahrukh Khan's Film Pathaan Creates History, Box Office Collection Crosses 1000 Crores Mark

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan's film Pathan creates history, earns beyond 1000 crores in just 28 days. Pathaan have left behind films like Dangal, Bahubali-2 and KGF-2. Watch 25 big news related to the film industry in this report.