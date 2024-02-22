trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723865
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shaitaan Trailer Launch: Ajay Devgn And R Madhavan At Mumbai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan attended the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Shaitaan' in Mumbai. The event marked a significant moment as the stars unveiled a sneak peek of the much-anticipated movie to the audience and media.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage
Play Icon01:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake
Play Icon00:30
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake
BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission
Play Icon00:31
 BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
Play Icon00:44
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!
Play Icon03:02
Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage
play icon1:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Overcrowded UP Train Sparks Online Concern As Passengers Seek Refuge In Toilets With Luggage
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake
play icon0:30
Sachin Tendulkar And Family Enjoy Shikara Ride On Srinagar's Dal Lake
BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission
play icon0:31
BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Visits Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali With Police Permission
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
play icon0:44
Jammu & Kashmir: Three Foreigners Trapped, One Dead And One Injured In Gulmarg Avalanche
Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!
play icon3:2
Surat Model Tanya Singh: Cricketer connection of model's death in Surat!