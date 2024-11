videoDetails

What happened in Sambhal?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 09:52 AM IST

Who is responsible for Sambhal violence, death, arson? Many such questions arise.. Police took action against those who instigated violence during the survey of the mosque.. Police raided many places to catch the miscreants.. The theory that is coming out from the police in the Sambhal violence case.. Police is calling itself clean in this incident, while the head of Jama Masjid made serious allegations against the police-administration. See the report