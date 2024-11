videoDetails

What led to Mewar Royal family clash in Udaipur?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 09:52 AM IST

Big news from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Dispute of Mewar royal family on the road. Bricks and stones were thrown on the roads. Fierce clashes took place between two parties. Police barricades were also broken. There was a ruckus between two families for several hours.