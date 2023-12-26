trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702938
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Spotted Together at Airport in Chic Outfits

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the airport, flaunting their chic outfits. The couple's trendy yet comfortable travel style is turning heads and setting fashion goals. Take a peek at their effortlessly cool look as they make their way through the airport together.

