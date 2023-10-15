trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675583
Sonam Kapoor Issues Legal Notice To YouTuber For Making Jokes About Her

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has sent a legal notice to a YouTuber named Raginyy for cracking jokes on her in a video titled "Soham Papoor NOT A R0@$T video." The notice alleged that the video was defamatory and had caused damage to Kapoor's reputation.
