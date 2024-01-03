trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705864
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu (Jheel Mehta) Ties the Knot at 28

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Jheel Mehta, renowned for portraying Sonu in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," is set to embark on a new journey as she plans to tie the knot at the age of 28. Jheel Mehta shared a romantic proposal video on her Instagram account, where her boyfriend is seen popping the question in a heartwarming manner. The video has quickly gone viral on social media, capturing the attention and best wishes of fans.

