“Talk about Rajneeti not Parineeti…” AAP leader Raghav Chadha on dating rumours

| Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai on March 23. This is not the first time when they were spotted together, earlier both were spotted at a high-end restaurant in Mumbai.