videoDetails

Telangana: ‘Naatu-Naatu’ Actor Jr NTR receives massive welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

| Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

After 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR won the Oscar for the Best Original Song, its Actor Jr NTR arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on March 15.Talking to media persons the actor said that this all could become possible with the love of audience and the film industry and he thanked everyone for support and encouraging RRR.