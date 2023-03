videoDetails

Tollywood Actor Naga Shaurya's heroic moment, confronts man who slapped his GF

| Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya became a real-life hero as he came to the rescue of a girl who was slapped by her boyfriend in public. The actor, who is seen fighting for women's rights in his movies, donned the role of a real-life hero as he confronted a man in the middle of a busy road in Hyderabad for abusive behaviour with his girlfriend.