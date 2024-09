videoDetails

New bus stand to be built on Singhu Border

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

New bus stand will be built on Singhu border. As per latest reports, about 1500 buses of different states run daily from Kashmiri Gate of Delhi. A multi-level interstate bus stand will be built on 5 acres at Singhu border in Delhi. Buses of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal and Jammu Kashmir will be shifted to the new bus stand. Know the complete news in detail in this report.