Urfi Javed Creates Sparkling Dress Using Recycled Plastic Bottles from the Dustbin

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Actress Urfi Javed showcases creativity and sustainability by crafting a dazzling dress from collected plastic bottles found in the dustbin. Witness the transformation of recycled materials into a glamorous fashion statement, making a positive impact on the environment.

