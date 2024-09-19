हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2795545
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/bulldozer-action-in-ups-maharajganj-2795545.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
Bulldozer action in UP's Maharajganj
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Sep 19, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Bulldozer on encroachment in Maharajganj, UP. Encroachment on government land was removed. Bulldozer started after court order. The house was built by illegal occupation.
All Videos
36:58
Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on STF, Politics Erupts
01:48
Hashim Baba gang shooters arrested in Nadir Shah Murder Case
01:17
Around 25 coaches of Agra to Delhi Train Derailed in Mathura
03:07
IMD issues Yellow Alert for Madhya Pradesh
01:21
CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya today
Trending Videos
36:58
Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on STF, Politics Erupts
1:48
Hashim Baba gang shooters arrested in Nadir Shah Murder Case
1:17
Around 25 coaches of Agra to Delhi Train Derailed in Mathura
3:7
IMD issues Yellow Alert for Madhya Pradesh
1:21
CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya today
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies