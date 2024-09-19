Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2795545https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/bulldozer-action-in-ups-maharajganj-2795545.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bulldozer action in UP's Maharajganj

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bulldozer on encroachment in Maharajganj, UP. Encroachment on government land was removed. Bulldozer started after court order. The house was built by illegal occupation.

All Videos

Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on STF, Politics Erupts
Play Icon36:58
Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on STF, Politics Erupts
Hashim Baba gang shooters arrested in Nadir Shah Murder Case
Play Icon01:48
Hashim Baba gang shooters arrested in Nadir Shah Murder Case
Around 25 coaches of Agra to Delhi Train Derailed in Mathura
Play Icon01:17
Around 25 coaches of Agra to Delhi Train Derailed in Mathura
IMD issues Yellow Alert for Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon03:07
IMD issues Yellow Alert for Madhya Pradesh
CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya today
Play Icon01:21
CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya today

Trending Videos

Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on STF, Politics Erupts
play icon36:58
Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on STF, Politics Erupts
Hashim Baba gang shooters arrested in Nadir Shah Murder Case
play icon1:48
Hashim Baba gang shooters arrested in Nadir Shah Murder Case
Around 25 coaches of Agra to Delhi Train Derailed in Mathura
play icon1:17
Around 25 coaches of Agra to Delhi Train Derailed in Mathura
IMD issues Yellow Alert for Madhya Pradesh
play icon3:7
IMD issues Yellow Alert for Madhya Pradesh
CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya today
play icon1:21
CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya today