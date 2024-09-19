Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on STF, Politics Erupts

|Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
To The Point: Before the by-elections on 10 assembly seats in UP, the caste card has entered the politics of UP in such a way that it is being discussed all over the state... After the caste politics that started with the encounter of an accused in the Sultanpur robbery case, it has now reached the posting of officers in the STF. Former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav has called the STF a special thuko force and raised questions about the posting of officers.

