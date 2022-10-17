NewsVideos

Urfi Javed drunked viral video condition in birthday party shocking Inside Video

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
Urfi has shared an inside video of the party, in which his condition looks like that, seeing that you will also say that look at the condition.

All Videos

Sambit Patra: BJP's press conference on liquor scam Live
11:31
Sambit Patra: BJP's press conference on liquor scam Live
Rani Chatterjee: अब भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस ने साजिद खान पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- 'उसने मेरा ब्रेस्ट साइज पूछा'
0:53
Rani Chatterjee: अब भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस ने साजिद खान पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- 'उसने मेरा ब्रेस्ट साइज पूछा'
Congress President Election: Sonia Gandhi casts her vote
6:18
Congress President Election: Sonia Gandhi casts her vote
Congress Presidential Election: Here's what you need to know as the Indian National Congress party prepares for a leadership change
Congress Presidential Election: Here's what you need to know as the Indian National Congress party prepares for a leadership change
Delhi Excise Policy: AAP's show of strength on CBI's action
17:0
Delhi Excise Policy: AAP's show of strength on CBI's action

Trending Videos

11:31
Sambit Patra: BJP's press conference on liquor scam Live
0:53
Rani Chatterjee: अब भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस ने साजिद खान पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- 'उसने मेरा ब्रेस्ट साइज पूछा'
6:18
Congress President Election: Sonia Gandhi casts her vote
Congress Presidential Election: Here's what you need to know as the Indian National Congress party prepares for a leadership change
17:0
Delhi Excise Policy: AAP's show of strength on CBI's action
Bollywood,Lifestyle,Urfi Javed,birthday party,