Urfi Javed looks dramatic as a queen in red, attends AJSK launch event

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Urfi Javed yet again stole the show as she arrived for popular designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's latest collection launch event called 'Mera Noor Hai Mashoor'. It was a Met Gala kind of event and many Bollywood celebrities appeared looking their quirky best.