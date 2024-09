videoDetails

Watch Inside story of Alpha's revenge

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

Bahraich Bhediya Kand: Now only one wolf has escaped capture in Bahraich, UP. But the challenges have doubled. The alpha wolf has now also changed its attack pattern. The lame wolf is now attacking directly on the head. Watch the inside story of Alfa's revenge.