Urfi Javed Stuns in Pink Cotton Candy Pants – Video Captivates Audiences Yet Again

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Urfi Javed stands out with a distinctive fashion choice – pink candy-colored cotton candy pants wrapped around her body. The bold style statement has caught the attention of viewers, showcasing Urfi's unique and fearless approach to fashion. The video has gained widespread recognition, with many appreciating her unconventional yet striking style. Urfi Javed continues to make an impact in the world of fashion and entertainment with her standout appearances.

