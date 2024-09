videoDetails

Watch Arvind Kejriwal Full Speech After Bail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Speech LIVE: After getting bail, Kejriwal has targeted BJP and the central government in his speech at the AAP office. Kejriwal, while giving clarification for not resigning even after going to jail, appealed to the Chief Ministers of opposition state governments with folded hands and said, if you have to go to jail, do not resign. This is the new trend of BJP people.