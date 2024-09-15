videoDetails

Big Statement of Saurabh Bhardwaj on Kejriwal Resigns

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Saurabh Bhardwaj on CM Kejriwal Resigns: Kejriwal announced his resignation. After which politics started. Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's reaction has come to the fore.