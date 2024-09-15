हिन्दी
Big Statement of Saurabh Bhardwaj on Kejriwal Resigns
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Sep 15, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Saurabh Bhardwaj on CM Kejriwal Resigns: Kejriwal announced his resignation. After which politics started. Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's reaction has come to the fore.
