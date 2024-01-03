trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705690
VIRAL VIDEO: 15-Foot Snake Terrifies at Kaziranga National Park, Netizens Call for Yoink Man

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
A colossal 15-foot snake has taken social media by storm, unleashing a wave of fear and fascination. The viral video, capturing the mammoth serpent at Kaziranga National Park, has ignited a new level of anxiety among viewers. As the internet grapples with this larger-than-life snake, the famous 'Yoink Man' demand resurfaces. Garrett Galvin, renowned as 'Yoink Man' for his encounters with massive snakes, becomes the subject of online conversations as people react to the astonishing size of this reptilian resident at the national park.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Chaos at Ujjain Station as Passengers Enter Train Through Windows Due to Overcrowding
Play Icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Chaos at Ujjain Station as Passengers Enter Train Through Windows Due to Overcrowding
VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard Intrudes Gurugram Home - CCTV Footage Grips the Internet
Play Icon1:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard Intrudes Gurugram Home - CCTV Footage Grips the Internet
VIRAL VIDEO: Internet Questions 'Logic' as Duo Carries New TV Set on Bike
Play Icon0:10
VIRAL VIDEO: Internet Questions 'Logic' as Duo Carries New TV Set on Bike
VIRAL VIDEO: Zomato Delivery Boy Goes Unconventional, Takes Horse to Beat Petrol Pump Queue
Play Icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Zomato Delivery Boy Goes Unconventional, Takes Horse to Beat Petrol Pump Queue
Play Icon0:45
"VIRAL VIDEO: Chaotic Scene Unfolds as Hotel Staff and Customers Clash Over Cold Biryani

