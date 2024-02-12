trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720480
VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Singer Aditya Narayan faced backlash after a video surfaced of him hitting a fan during a Bhilai concert. While performing 'Aaj Ki Raat,' Narayan lost his cool, striking the fan with his microphone, snatching their phone, and tossing it into the crowd. The incident's motive remains unclear, fueling public scrutiny and discussions.

