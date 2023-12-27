trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703211
VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Anushka Sharma's audition video from her modeling days is creating a buzz on the internet. Fans are loving the throwback clip that gives a peek into her early career. The video shows Anushka's charm and talent, revealing a different side of her journey. Its viral status reflects the excitement people have for glimpses into celebrities' beginnings. It's a fun ride down memory lane, celebrating Anushka's evolution as an artist.

