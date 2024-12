videoDetails

Deshhit: Kanpur IIT student accuses ACP Mohsin Khan of rape

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 12:26 AM IST

A shocking case has emerged in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a PhD student from IIT Kanpur has accused a local ACP of rape. The student alleges that the ACP deceived her through lies and manipulation to build a relationship and later exploited her physically. The incident raises questions about the safety of women under the guardianship of law enforcement and highlights the misuse of power. Watch the full report for details.