VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
A viral video features hairstylist Rahul Kalshetty surprising people with an unconventional method for toning bleached hair. In the video, he uses Ujala, a popular liquid fabric whitener, on a client's yellowish bleached hair. This unique technique has garnered widespread attention, prompting reactions from delivery apps Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart

